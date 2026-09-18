Barcelona captain Raphinha confirms his desire to sign a new contract and retire at Camp Nou

Following a summer of intense speculation regarding his future, Raphinha has firmly shut down any exit rumours by confirming his intention to remain with Barcelona for the foreseeable future. The attacker revealed that he is eager to sit down with the club hierarchy to discuss a new deal.

Raphinha was appointed as the first captain by manager Hansi Flick this season, and that added responsibility appears to have elevated his performances on the pitch. The player currently leads the scoring charts in Spain with nine goals, proving his immense value to a team that have started the domestic campaign in spectacular fashion.