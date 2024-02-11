Barcelona get huge boost as Marc-Andre ter Stegen set to return for first time since November in Granada clash

Harry Sherlock
Ter Stegen Getafe BarcelonaGetty Images
BarcelonaMarc-Andre ter StegenBarcelona vs GranadaLaLiga

Barcelona have been handed a major boost as goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is poised to return to action for the first time since November.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ter Stegen underwent surgery to fix back issue
  • Has not played since win over Alaves in November
  • Has missed 10 games for Barca

Editors' Picks