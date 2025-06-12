Barcelona land another wonderkid! La Liga champions trigger €5m release clause to seal 16-year-old winger from Dinamo Zagreb but he won't join Lamine Yamal & Co just yet
Barcelona have triggered a low release clause of Portuguese teenager Cardoso Varela, who currently plays for Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.
- Barca to sign Dinamo wonderkid Varela
- Will not join the Catalans right away
- Portuguese will remain on loan with Croatian side