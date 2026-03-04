AFP
Blow for Barcelona as Alejandro Balde to miss BOTH legs of Newcastle Champions League last-16 tie as Liga club provides Jules Kounde injury update
Newcastle clash looms large for depleted Blaugrana
The timing could not be worse for the Blaugrana. While they remain four points clear at the top of the La Liga table, the loss of their primary full-backs threatens to derail their momentum. Of particular concern is the availability of both players for the upcoming Champions League round-of-16 clash against Newcastle United. With a busy domestic schedule also on the horizon, Flick must now find a way to patch up a defence that has already faced a lot of scrutiny this season.
Hammer blow for Balde and Kounde
The medical reports released by the club paint a worrying picture for the Camp Nou faithful. In the first of two separate official announcements, the club detailed the specifics of Kounde's setback, stating, "First-team player Jules Kounde has suffered a mid-belly hamstring (biceps femoris) injury in his left thigh. His recovery progress will determine his availability."
In a separate statement addressing a second blow to the defensive line, the club said: "First-team player Alejandro Balde has suffered a distal hamstring (biceps femoris) injury in his left thigh. Examinations indicate that the recovery process will take approximately 4 weeks."
Kounde was forced off after only 11 minutes in the Copa del Rey clash, appearing to clutch his leg in visible frustration before being replaced. Balde, who was introduced to help the tactical reshuffle, was unable to finish the match himself. The Spain international is now set to miss a crucial chunk of the season, including both legs of the European tie against Newcastle, as his recovery is expected to stretch well into April.
Raphinha maintains optimism amid injury crisis
Despite the heartbreak of the Copa del Rey exit and the growing injury list, club captain Raphinha has urged his team-mates to maintain the intensity shown in their latest performance. The Brazilian winger, who found the net from the penalty spot against Atletico, believes the team is still capable of a historic finish to the 2025-26 campaign.
“I leave very proud of this team,” Raphinha said in the mixed zone following the final whistle. “If we continue playing like this, we will have a spectacular end to the season. The truth is that I think it is us who have to thank the fans, they have done spectacularly. When we play at home, we need to feel the fans. It is something important for us. I think the fans are proud. We gave everything we had. Atletico did very well. We did everything possible, we were just a little bit short. We are disappointed not to go through to the final, but with more positive conclusions than negative ones. The intensity with which we entered, the desire to come back… Atletico finished it off in the first game, we have to recognize their merit.”
What next for Barcelona?
Flick now faces a race against time to reorganize his defensive line-up before the trip to San Mames on Saturday. With Balde sidelined, Joao Cancelo is expected to revert to the left side of the defence. The return of Eric Garcia from suspension will provide some relief in the central areas, potentially allowing Kounde's replacement to settle into a more natural rhythm alongside Ronald Araujo. The depth of the squad will be tested to its limits as they juggle the pressures of a title race with a high-stakes European campaign.
The accumulation of injuries in key positions is placing immense pressure on the Catalan side's bench. Flick has already had to navigate periods without Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski this season, showing a level of tactical flexibility that will be required once more. For now, the focus shifts to the clinical nature of the Champions League. Without Balde's pace on the overlap, Barca may have to adjust their offensive approach against a disciplined Newcastle outfit.
