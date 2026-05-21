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Barcelona 'agree personal terms' with Marcus Rashford as Liga champions still aiming to sign Man Utd forward
Flick pushes Barcelona to keep Rashford
Barcelona are continuing to work on a deal to keep Rashford after a direct request from Flick. According to Sport, the German coach sees the England international as an important option in his attacking plans and wants the club to prioritise his signing. The Liga champions had initially viewed a permanent move as difficult because of financial constraints.
However, Flick is said to have been unconvinced by younger attacking alternatives identified by the club, leading Blaugrana to focus their efforts on Rashford instead. The forward has reportedly helped negotiations by agreeing personal terms that fit within club's salary restrictions. Rashford is understood to have accepted a longer contract structure and a reduction in overall salary in order to make the move possible.
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Man Utd refuse to lower their demands
The Red Devils’ position has reportedly remained unchanged throughout discussions with Barcelona. The Premier League club are said to be unwilling to lower the €30m purchase option already discussed between the two sides. United are also reportedly against extending the current loan arrangement and are pushing for a permanent departure.
Barca, meanwhile, are understood to believe Rashford’s desire to remain at the club could eventually help force a compromise. The England forward reportedly has no intention of returning to Old Trafford and is not considering proposals from other clubs.
Rashford stance gives Barcelona leverage
Rashford’s position has complicated matters for United despite the club holding his registration. Reports suggest the forward is determined to stay at Camp Nou and is blocking alternative moves, leaving the Catalan side in a stronger negotiating position.
Barcelona are now exploring a different structure for the transfer. One option under consideration is a new loan agreement that would include an obligation to buy in 2027, potentially at a lower fee once Rashford has only one year remaining on his United contract. Such a formula would allow Blaugrana to delay a major payment while helping the club stay within Liga financial regulations.
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Barcelona seek a financial solution
Barcelona are not believed to be rushing negotiations and reportedly feel time is working in their favour. However, Rashford is said to want clarity before pre-season begins and is keen to avoid returning to Man Utd training. Talks are expected to continue as both clubs attempt to find a financial structure that satisfies all parties. A compromise involving deferred payments or a revised purchase obligation could ultimately be required to complete the move.