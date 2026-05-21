Barcelona 'agree personal terms' with Marcus Rashford as Liga champions still aiming to sign Man Utd forward

Barcelona are continuing to work on a deal to keep Rashford after a direct request from Flick. According to Sport, the German coach sees the England international as an important option in his attacking plans and wants the club to prioritise his signing. The Liga champions had initially viewed a permanent move as difficult because of financial constraints.

However, Flick is said to have been unconvinced by younger attacking alternatives identified by the club, leading Blaugrana to focus their efforts on Rashford instead. The forward has reportedly helped negotiations by agreeing personal terms that fit within club's salary restrictions. Rashford is understood to have accepted a longer contract structure and a reduction in overall salary in order to make the move possible.