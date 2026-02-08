Barcelona accused of 'biggest scandal in history of Spanish football' by Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa

Real Madrid have lost England international midfielder Jude Bellingham to an untimely injury, with a hamstring problem being picked up by the all-action 22-year-old, while Rodrygo is now serving a ban.

The Brazilian forward was dismissed during a humbling 4-2 defeat to Benfica in Lisbon that saw opposition goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin score a 98th-minute header to keep his team alive in Champions League competition.

Rodrygo has apologised for his actions, and Arbeloa considers that to be the end of the matter. He said: “He has already issued a statement of regret. He knows he made a mistake and from there we need to get him back as soon as possible and in the best possible condition so that he can help us as he knows how to do.”

Real are readying themselves for an immediate reunion with Benfica in continental action. Having failed to secure a top eight finish and automatic qualification for the last 16, they must face Jose Mourinho’s men again in the knockout phase play-offs.

The first leg of that contest will take place on February 17, with the Blancos having two domestic fixtures to work through prior to that. After facing Valencia at the Mestalla, they will then play host to Real Sociedad on February 14. Arbeloa’s side are within touching distance of Barcelona at the top of the Liga table.