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Ameé Ruszkai

Ballon d'Or Feminin 2026 Power Rankings: Who will end Aitana Bonmati's three-year dominance of the Women's Golden Ball?

Aitana Bonmati has won each of the last three Ballons d'Or Feminin - but the accolade will go to someone else in 2026. Will it be two-time winner and fellow Barcelona star Alexia Putellas who reasserts herself as the best player in the women's game? Or could there be a new name on the honour roll when the Golden Ball is handed out in Paris in October?

Unfortunately, a fractured fibula, which required surgery, has kept Bonmati on the sidelines since November, and it is unlikely she will play again for Barca this season. There are a lot of other stars who have been nominated for this award in years past who have missed significant time this term, too, be it more of the Catalans' stars, like Patri Guijarro and Mapi Leon, or talismanic talents such as Lauren James and Barbra Banda. It'll thus take a big last push from them to be firmly in the mix for this year's Golden Ball.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that this is not a World Cup year in women's football. As such, the final few months of the current European season will have a massive say in who gets on the podium in the battle for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Feminin. The latter stages of the Women's Champions League will be a key part of that, making the start of the quarter-finals this week all the more interesting.

So, who has put themselves in contention for this year's Ballon d'Or Feminin with their performances so far this season? GOAL runs through the likeliest winners of the Golden Ball as the Champions League returns...

  • Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    15Vivianne Miedema (Manchester City)

    In 2025-26: 11 goals, five assists.

    An unfortunate spell of injuries mean it's been a while since Vivianne Miedema was last nominated for the Ballon d'Or, with her absent from the final list since finishing 11th in 2022. But the Dutchwoman is widely regarded as one of the best players on the planet and, this season, she is reminding everyone just why she recorded back-to-back top-five finishes in the Ballon d'Or voting in the two awards that preceded 2022, by playing a key role in a campaign that looks set to deliver Manchester City's first Women's Super League title in 10 years.

    Only two players have scored more goals in the English top-flight this season than Miedema, who also ranks second for assists and for combined direct goal contributions. City's lack of European football will hurt her case for matching some of the higher-ranked finishes she's had in the Ballon d'Or before but the forward should still earn herself a nomination in her first injury-free season for a while.

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  • Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    14Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

    In 2025-26: 10 goals, nine assists. Won Supercopa de Espana.

    There are several factors at play when it comes to the Ballon d'Or Feminin. Of course, the performances and statistics of each individual are a major one, especially on the biggest stages, as is winning silverware. But it would be naive not to note the importance of name recognition when it comes to this award, too.

    There have been many strange omissions over the years, with stars in the relatively lower-profile Bundesliga often overlooked, for example, while Barcelona maestro Caroline Graham Hansen had to wait until 2024 for her first nomination. However, the Norway international has broken through that glass ceiling now and should be in the mix again in 2026.

    Only two players have more direct goal involvements in Liga F this season than Graham Hansen, who has six goals and eight assists from just 12 starts, and with Barca in contention for another three trophies, having already won one, the flying winger will have the platform to showcase her qualities and put forth her case for another lofty finish in the Ballon d'Or voting.

  • Georgia Stanway Bayern Munich Women 2025-26Getty Images

    13Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)

    In 2025-26: 15 goals, 11 assists. Won DFB-Supercup.

    While women's stars in Germany can struggle for more global recognition at times, there are a few exceptions. As a two-time European champion with England and a World Cup finalist, Georgia Stanway is one of those big names, and the Bayern Munich star is having herself a wonderful season.

    Despite playing a more defensive midfield role with her club this term, she ranks eighth for direct goal involvements in the Bundesliga, with six goals and eight assists from just 18 outings in that deeper position. She's carried that form into the international breaks, too, with eight goals and three assists in just six England appearances in 2025-26.

    Bayern have already won one trophy and are still in the mix for three more, with a Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester United starting this week. In her final season at the club, ahead of a protracted move to Arsenal, Stanway will be a key player in that fight on four fronts and can strengthen her case for just a second Ballon d'Or nomination in the process.

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  • Yui Hasegawa Man City Women 2025-26Getty Images

    12Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City)

    In 2025-26: Six goals, four assists. Won Asian Cup.

    Nominated in 2023 and 2024, Yui Hasegawa should be on the longlist again in 2026 as she has been the heartbeat of a Man City team which has taken the WSL by storm this season. Playing in a brilliant double-pivot midfield with England youngster Laura Blindkilde Brown, Hasegawa has been given more license to get forward this term and that has resulted in more goal contributions, which will only aid her cause further.

    That Hasegawa was a key player in Japan's Asian Cup triumph this month adds to her credentials in a big way, putting another trophy on her resumé alongside a WSL title that City are well on track to lift in a few weeks' time.

  • Temwa Chawinga Getty Images

    11Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current)

    In 2025-26: Seven goals, one assist. Won NWSL Golden Boot.

    It's always difficult to know how NWSL stars will be regarded in the Ballon d'Or voting as the league's schedule does not align with the award's own parameters in terms of dates and cut-off points. Last year, there were just three NWSL stars nominated, and the presence of both Marta and Esther Gonzalez was more down to their major tournament exploits, with Marta awarded the Golden Ball after helping Brazil win Copa America and Gonzalez top-scoring at Euro 2025 as Spain reached the final.

    Temwa Chawinga's nomination, however, was rooted in her outstanding NWSL form. In the 2024 season, for which the final few months were relevant for the Ballon d'Or, Chawinga won the Golden Boot and Most Valuable Player awards. In the 2025 season, she once again collected both accolades while also helping the Kansas City Current win the NWSL Shield.

    As such, the forward should be respected again in the Ballon d'Or voting, and she will have further opportunity to add to her credentials in the summer, as Malawi make their debut at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

  • Hannah Hampton Chelsea Women 2025-26Getty Images

    10Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)

    In 2025-26: 13 clean sheets. Won League Cup. 

    After winning an unbeaten domestic treble in Sonia Bompastor's first season in charge last year, this has not been an easy campaign for Chelsea. The Blues are well off the pace in the WSL, set to relinquish their crown for the first time in seven years. However, there's still plenty of trophy chances on the table and they took full advantage of the first of those, beating Manchester United 2-0 in the League Cup final in March, with Hannah Hampton keeping her 13th clean sheet of the season in the process. That return has come from just 22 games.

    It's a particularly impressive total from Hampton, too, because Chelsea have opted for a more attack-minded approach this season and that has often left the goalkeeper exposed. Yet, she has stood up remarkably tall, preventing 2.6 goals in the WSL as per Opta's expected goals statistics.

    It's widely recognised that Hampton is one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, if not the best, and after ranking 10th in the Ballon d'Or voting last year, she should be back involved this time around given she's had another excellent season.

  • Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    9Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

    In 2025-26: 20 goals, seven assists.

    While her case for the Golden Ball will likely be limited by a lack of European football, Khadija Shaw should rack up plenty of Ballon d'Or votes later this year because of a fantastic season in front of goal that looks set to propel Man City to a first WSL title in 10 years. Shaw has 18 goals in 18 league games this term, more than twice as many as anyone else in the division, and she's also added four assists to make her the most productive forward in the WSL by some distance.

    If City see out their title bid successfully, as many expect, she will certainly be among the nominees, and if she can help fire them to further success in the FA Cup, that would likely go a long way towards rocketing her up the rankings.

  • FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - Women's Pre-Seaso FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    8Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich)

    In 2025-26: 10 goals, 20 assists. Won DFB-Supercup.

    Again, players in Germany can be overlooked in the voting for this award, but Klara Buhl's incredible numbers clearly cut through last year and this time around, she's set for an even better return. The flying winger has already matched her number of goals and assists in the Bundesliga from last year, and her Champions League numbers are way up, with a remarkable eight assists in six games so far.

    Buhl's 19th-placed finish in the 2025 Ballon d'Or Feminin voting was also in part due to her performances at Euro 2025, where she helped Germany reach the semi-finals. But if she can keep her current form up, with her hopefully available again after a knock when Bayern Munich take on Manchester United in the Champions League quarter-finals, and as the club looks to win another domestic treble, she could profit from several of those who ranked above her last year falling victim to unfortunate injuries.

  • FC Bayern München v Arsenal FC - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    7Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich)

    In 2025-26: 24 goals, 10 assists. Won DFB-Supercup.

    After ranking second in the first-ever Ballon d'Or Feminin vote back in 2018, Pernille Harder is still going incredibly strong in 2026. The Denmark international likely would have a Golden Ball on her mantlepiece had the accolade been dished out in 2020 and she remains highly thought of by voters, ranking 20th last year despite her Denmark side crashing out in the group stages of Euro 2025 without a point to their name.

    That was off the back of a terrific treble-winning campaign with Bayern Munich, and the Bavarians are well on track for similar success this time around, all while Harder is producing numbers that look set to eclipse those of last year. She's already provided more assists this season and is only one off her 2024-25 goal tally. If Bayern finish strongly in Germany and can keep going in Europe, their talisman could be on for her best ranking in the Ballon d'Or in several years.

  • Arsenal v Liverpool - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    6Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

    In 2025-26: Six goals, four assists. Won UEFA Nations League and FIFA Women's Champions Cup.

    After finishing second in the Ballon d'Or voting last year, could Mariona Caldentey clinch the Golden Ball this time around? The Spain international certainly remains as influential at Arsenal this season and she has already helped them clinch one title, at the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup.

    Caldentey's attacking numbers are down on last year, both domestically and in the Champions League, due to the deeper role she's been asked to play more consistently at club level, and that is likely to have an impact on her chances. However, with the latter stages of the Gunners' European title defence coming up and other opportunities for silverware looming, that could all still change.

  • Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    5Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

    In 2025-26: 19 goals, six assists. Won FIFA Women's Champions Cup.

    Last year, Alessia Russo finished third in the Ballon d'Or voting. This time around, on an individual basis, she's having an even better season. Could she be the one to make the leap and win the Golden Ball?

    It must be said that the role Russo played in England's successful European title defence and Arsenal's Champions League triumph both contributed to her lofty finish in the voting, so the Gunners will likely need to finish the season strongly for her to be in contention again, given they appear unlikely to win the league. That's not out of the question given Arsenal's European success last term, though, and especially not given the rate at which Russo is scoring. 

  • FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    4Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

    In 2025-26: 25 goals, four assists. Won Supercopa de Espana.

    Ewa Pajor continues to put up eye-watering numbers in front of goal and her role in Barcelona's strong season on four fronts should see her return to the Ballon d'Or shortlist this year, after a very successful showing in 2025. Last time around, the Poland international collected the Gerd Muller Trophy for her goal-scoring exploits and also ranked eighth in the voting for the main award. Could she be higher this term?

    Pajor is scoring at a similar rate to that of last season, giving her a nice foundation as some huge, title-deciding games for Barca loom. She's also helped Poland get off to a strong start in their bid to qualify for the Women's World Cup for the first time, and more of that could certainly help her case, too.

  • Arsenal FC v OL Lyonnes - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    3Melchie Dumornay (Lyon)

    In 2025-26: 11 goals, seven assists. Won Coupe de la Ligue.

    It'd be a huge surprise if Melchie Dumornay doesn't win the Ballon d'Or at some point, she is just that good. It's a point she has proved time and time again with her performances for Lyon this season, with her regularly standing out as the best player on the pitch when the French giants play.

    After scoring at a remarkable rate last year, Dumornay is assisting goals more regularly this time around, but she is still finding the back of the net in big moments - and in spectacular fashion. That was the case earlier this month when Lyon met PSG in the Coupe de la Ligue final, as her wonderful hit proved to be the only goal in the game to deliver what OL will hope is the first of four pieces of silverware this season.

    Lyon look set to go well in the latter stages of the Champions League, too. If that's the case, Dumornay will likely be at the heart of it, and she should rise up the Ballon d'Or rankings as a result.

  • FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    2Claudia Pina (Barcelona)

    In 2025-26: 25 goals, eight assists. Won UEFA Nations League and Supercopa de Espana.

    Claudia Pina is having herself a simply outstanding season. On this list, only Pajor has scored as many goals and only Harder and Buhl have more direct goal involvements in the 2025-26 season, with the 24-year-old going up a whole new level after seemingly doing exactly that last year, too.

    The consistency of Pina's production has been incredibly impressive, and if she can continue that into the final stages of the Champions League, where the attention is greater and the stakes are extremely high, then she should surpass last year's Ballon d'Or ranking of 11th by some distance. She feels like a serious contender for the award, in fact.

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    1Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

    In 2025-26: 17 goals, eight assists. Won UEFA Women's Nations League and Supercopa de Espana.

    For many, Alexia Putellas would have been a deserving winner of the 2025 Ballon d'Or Feminin. The Barcelona star looked arguably better than ever last season, putting some tough years of injury behind her to produce an other-worldly level as the Catalans won a domestic treble and reached the Champions League final.

    Right now, given her consistently world-class level, the track record she has in the Golden Ball voting and Barca's status as perhaps the most dangerous team in Europe, she feels like the early front-runner for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Feminin.