Ballon d'Or 2024: Nominees revealed for the Golden Ball with Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Rodri all in contention

The shortlist for world football's most prestigious individual award has been revealed ahead of the ceremony in Paris on October 28

The Ballon d'Or. Love it or loathe it, it's the award every footballer in the world dreams of one day winning. And now, after a memorable 2023-24 campaign, the shortlist of nominees for the 2024 Golden Ball has been announced.

There are a host of top names vying to claim the prize that Lionel Messi took home for the eighth time in 2023, with performances not only at club level, but also at the various major tournaments that took place over the past 12 months having been taken into account when selecting this year's list of potential winners.

Who will take home the prize? Will Vinicius Jr be rewarded for his crucial goals in leading Real Madrid to a treble of trophies? Or will his team-mate Jude Bellingham earn recognition for his remarkable debut campaign at the Bernabeu? Manchester City star Rodri, too, is in contention after winning the Premier League at club level before going on to star at Euro 2024 for winners Spain.

We will have to wait until the ceremony in Paris on Monday, October 28 to find out, but for now, here are the players who have been shortlisted for football's ultimate individual honour: