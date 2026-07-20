Ballon d'Or winner and ex-England and Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan passes away

Keegan, the legendary former England forward and manager, has died at the age of 75 following a battle with cancer. His family confirmed the news on Monday, sparking a wave of tributes from across the sporting world for a man who defined an era of English football.

In a heartbreaking announcement, it was revealed that Keegan had been diagnosed with stage four cancer in early.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75,” a family statement read. “Kevin had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments. A double Ballon D’or winner, Kevin was a much loved husband, father and grandfather.



