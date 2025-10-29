Identity of Baller League's masked 'Premier League player' revealed as suspended Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk is ruled out

We're only days into the second season, but the Baller League is already creating stacks of headlines, some good and some a bit embarrassing. 26ers boss Terry took centre stage this week after taking part in a musical performance, which he’ll probably wish had never happened. The 44-year-old made his entrance alongside rapper ArrDee for what appeared to be a playful diss track aimed at influencer Angry Ginge.

And the reasons behind Gary Lineker leaving the league have been revealed, with the ex-England international and Match of the Day host absent in the dugout as the new season got underway on Monday night. Lineker's team, Deportrio, finished first in the league standings in the inaugural campaign before being eliminated in the last-four stage of the final tournament.

Baller League CEO Felix Starck told talkSPORT: "We sat down and had a conversation with Gary - does it make sense to continue or not? I think you have to fall in love with this project to continue because it consumes your time.

"It's very time-consuming. It's full of people who spend hours and hours (investing their time in it). John Terry calls me every single week and complains that he's spending so much time, but then he says it's the best thing ever, it’s the best thing ever. I think with Gary, he has a lot going on in his life; he has a very busy schedule, and if you don’t fall in love with it, you can't be with this game. It's really up to you."