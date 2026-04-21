'Attitude was a disgrace!' - Alejandro Garnacho 'got above his station way too quick' at Man Utd, claims ex-academy chief Nicky Butt

Butt delivered a blunt verdict when discussing Garnacho’s time at Old Trafford. He said the winger’s conduct fell short of what the club expects from young players trying to establish themselves in the first team.

"He signed at 16," Butt speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football. "I' was academy manager at the time and he signed in a deal where they also signed Alvaro (Carreras). Garnacho was always a bit stand-off-ish, he had a high opinion of himself.

"I thought he had an edge about him. And when he got into the first team - I will just say what I think because I was there - he got above his station way too quick. He got superstar status way too quick. And that's not a former player saying they get paid too much, I hope young players get paid millions, but he got superstar status too quick and he obviously scored the bicycle kick which was phenomenal.

"Someone in that club or team at the time should have been swatting him down, and they might have been, and he ignored them. But the best thing Man United did was sell him because, forget his ability, and I don't think he is that great anyway, but I thought his attitude was a disgrace when he was at Man United. More importantly when he left, and if you completely disrespect your teammates and the football club when you leave, then that's it."