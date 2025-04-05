Atlético Morelia president believes promotion and relegation will be reinstated in Liga MX in 2026
While Liga MX hasn't publicly confirmed, the second division club executive believes promotion and relegation will be back next year
- Liga MX suspended promotion and relegation in 2020 during the pandemic
- Atlante, Leones Negros, Venados, and Atlético de Morelia have expressed their dissatisfaction with this rule
- Since the Clausura 2018, teams could pay a fine to avoid relegation