Atletico Madrid hit with stadium ban punishment after barrage of missiles aimed at Real's Thibaut Courtois in ugly derby scenes

Atletico Madrid have been hit with a partial stadium ban after a barrage of missiles were aimed at Real's Thibaut Courtois during the derby.

Atleti handed a three-game partial stadium closure

Have also been fined €45,000 (£37,000/$49,000)

RFEF's competition committee doled out the punishment