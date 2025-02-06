‘Can’t wait to play here’ – Atlanta United’s newest star and MLS record transfer Emmanuel Latte Lath stunned by Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Getty Images SportSiddhant Lazar‘Can’t wait to play here’ – Atlanta United’s newest star and MLS record transfer Emmanuel Latte Lath stunned by Mercedes-Benz StadiumMajor League SoccerChampionshipE. Latte LathThe MLS side broke the league record fee by paying $22 million to sign the striker from MiddlesbroughLatte Lath signed as a designated player and penned a three-year dealThe 26-year-old thrived at Middlesbrough, scoring 29 goals in two seasonsHe joins Almiron as a key recruit this offseasonGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below