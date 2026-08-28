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Athletic Bilbao boss Edin Terzic hails French-Basque defender Johaneko Louis-Jean after impressive debut against Barcelona
A historic French-Basque lineage
When young defender Johaneko Louis-Jean stepped onto the pitch to make his landmark appearance, he did more than just survive a baptism of fire against Barcelona; he wrote his name into a very exclusive chapter of Athletic Club history. Known globally for their strict and proud signing policy, the Basque club only fields players born or raised in the greater Basque Country, which spans across both northern Spain and southwestern France. Louis-Jean proudly carries forward that unique cross-border footballing heritage as part of a rare lineage.
- Sergio Ros
Following in the footsteps of Lizarazu and Laporte
Louis-Jean joins an elite group as only the third French-born player in history to represent Athletic Bilbao, following in the illustrious footsteps of World Cup winner Bixente Lizarazu and modern stalwart Aymeric Laporte. Lizarazu famously became the trailblazer when the native of the French Basque Country joined the club in 1996, paving the way for future generations. Years later, Laporte arrived in Bilbao in 2010 at just 16 years old to carve out a stellar career before establishing himself at the very top of European football. Now, Louis-Jean is stepping up as the next great French-Basque standard-bearer at San Mamés.
Rewarding hard work behind the scenes
Addressing the media after the fixture, manager Edin Terzic shone a light on the teenager's breakthrough moment and the dedication required to reach this level. The Athletic boss revealed that the debutant had earned his chance through sheer persistence on the training ground over the preceding weeks, proving he was ready to handle the immense weight of the historic shirt.
"And with Johan, maybe he wrote it for the first time for you... he's been working very well in trainings over the last weeks... so he fully deserved this opportunity."
- NurPhoto
Rising to the occasion under pressure
Stepping into a hostile away stadium against world-class opposition can easily overwhelm any young player trying to make their mark. However, Terzic was left deeply impressed by the maturity and technical quality the French-Basque defender displayed throughout the match, refusing to look out of place on one of the grandest stages in world football.
"And I think it's quite impressive that he played here with this crowd against so incredible opponents and he played it in a really, really good way."
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