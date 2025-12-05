Aston Villa and Scotland star John McGinn sends hilarious tweet roasting World Cup draw delays

The waiting is finally over, but it came only after Rio Ferdinand, Heidi Klum, Shaquille O’Neal and a host of other presenters took what felt like several lifetimes to complete the draw for next year’s tournament in America, Canada and Mexico. Steve Clarke’s side has been drawn in a very tricky group where they will face South American giants Brazil, 2022 semi-finalists Morocco, and Haiti.

Qualification for the World Cup marks the Tartan Army's first appearance at the tournament since 1998, a campaign where they also faced Brazil and Morocco in the group stage. The draw presents a challenging but exciting prospect after they topped their qualifying group ahead of Denmark following that thrilling 4-2 win at Hampden Park. Scotland can progress past the group stage for the first time in their history.

But in the couple of hours it took for the draw to start, McGinn posted an image which described how the vast majority of the viewing public felt.