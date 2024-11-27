Aston Villa player ratings v Juventus: That's why Emiliano Martinez is one of the best! Stunning save from World Cup-winning goalkeeper earns valuable Champions League point - but late winner is controversially denied

The Kopa Trophy winner paraded his award before the game and showed why was named the world's best goalkeeper as Villa drew 0-0 with the Bianconeri

Aston Villa were denied a famous Champions League win over Juventus by a controversial refereeing decision, but they were indebted to the brilliance of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in a goalless draw with the Italian giants.

It took 36 minutes for either team to create a major opening but Ollie Watkins was denied by Michele Di Gregorio after being sent through on goal.

The hosts came within inches of opening the scoring on the stroke of half-time, but Lucas Digne's free-kick rattled the crossbar.

After the hour, and a tense, tetchy opening to the half, Francisco Conceicao was denied in astonishing fashion by Martinez, the Argentine goalkeeper sensationally diving to keep his low header out of the bottom corner from point-blank range.

Soon after, at the other end, John McGinn saw an effort cleared off the line as, suddenly, the contest spluttered into life.

And Morgan Rogers thought he had won the game in injury time with a fine finish after Diego Carlos challenged Di Gregorio, but the goal was ruled out by VAR for a foul on the stopper in a chaotic end to the league phase encounter.

