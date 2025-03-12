Aston Villa player ratings vs Club Brugge: Marco Asensio's at it again! On-loan PSG man sets up Champions League meeting with parent club in battering of 10-man Belgians

The Spain international's hot streak continued on Wednesday as Unai Emery's side's European adventure continues

Super-sub Marco Asensio grabbed a timely brace as Aston Villa romped into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Club Brugge.

The Belgian side were well on top in the early exchanges, with Brugge captain Hans Vanaken flashing a header narrowly wide. Villa were being pinned in their own half, but they got a reprieve when Kyriani Sabbe was sent off in the 16th minute for fouling Marcus Rashford when through on goal. The Manchester United loanee then lashed a shot into the side netting as a half low on quality and chances came to an end.

In the 50th minute, half-time substitute Asensio fired home in style after neat work from Leon Bailey. The Spain international then saw an effort come back off the post after a wonderfully clipped pass from Youri Tielemans soon after.

Villa were in complete control when Ian Maatsen scored from close range in the 58th minute following some lovely footwork from Morgan Rogers. And the hosts completed victory when Rashford beat the offside trap and then laid it back to Asensio to score his second of the night four minutes later.

Unai Emery's men cruised to the finish line to win the last-16 tie 6-1 on aggregate and set up a last-eight clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

GOAL rates Aston Villa's players from Villa Park...