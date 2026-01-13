Arsene Wenger receives offside law blow! UEFA & FA push back against 'radical' plans proposed by Arsenal legend

Wenger's idea has been the topic of much discussion and trials have taken place. FIFA president Gianni Infantino hinted recently the plan could get the green light but it seems that British FAs and UEFA hold a different view. According to The Times, the plans are thought to be "too drastic" and the fear is they would create "huge change." A compromise could be suggested which would see players deemed offside "if part of their torso is ahead of the defender, but their feet, legs and head would not be measured." This would be different to Wenger's approach that deems attackers to be onside unless there is clear daylight between them and the defender.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!