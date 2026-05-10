'Arsenal would never be top if that’s a free-kick!' - Furious Peter Schmeichel blasts officials over 'so wrong' decision to disallow West Ham's late equaliser against the Gunners

The core of Schmeichel's frustration stemmed from the five-minute VAR review and what he perceived as blatant inconsistency. Fuming at the decision, he stated: "What really makes me angry is that Arsenal would never be top of the league if that’s a free-kick. That’s how they’ve scored so many goals, by blocking people, holding people, doing all kinds of things. And then we get to this point, it takes VAR five minutes, Darren England the VAR, it takes five minutes. He starts it over again and starts it over again and again… that in itself puts so much doubt into that decision that it cannot be a free-kick. I think it’s so wrong. I just don’t understand why all of a sudden that’s a free-kick, because it’s not been for any teams all the way throughout the season. All this, it’s just crazy. And that decision today, it’s just so wrong on so many levels."