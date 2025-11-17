Open to offers? Arsenal would consider allowing four players to leave in January transfer window – including teenage starlet

And the Gunners are willing to listen to offers for Brazilian pair Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus in the New Year. Martinelli has recently lost his starting spot on the left flank to Leandro Trossard, and it means the 24-year-old has been restricted to just two league starts this season. If a significant offer for the Brazilian comes in, with a move to Saudi Arabia mooted, then the Gunners will be prepared to cash in on the wideman, according to the Daily Mail.

Additionally, compatriot Gabriel Jesus is another who could be on the move in the New Year. Jesus has been sidelined since January owing to an ACL injury sustained in the FA Cup third round tie against Manchester United with the club for the former Manchester City man to garner some minutes between now and the New Year in order to offload the striker, either in January or the summer.

Jesus has dropped behind Kai Havertz and summer signing Gyokeres, so playing time will be hard to come by for the Brazilian forward. Additionally, the club are prepared to sanction Ethan Nwaneri's exit, provided a suitable loan offer comes in for the teenager. Nwaneri penned a new long-term deal with the club earlier this year but he's found consistent playing time hard to come by, with all five league appearances coming from the bench. The Gunners are also described as "open to offers" for Ben White.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!