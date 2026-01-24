Arsenal women's player ratings vs Chelsea: Beth Mead comes up clutch! Influential Lionesses star inflicts ultra-rare WSL defeat on Blues to hand Man City huge title advantage

Arsenal started brightly at Stamford Bridge as both Katie McCabe and Alessia Russo saw efforts saved and blocked, as the Gunners sought to race into an early lead. However, Chelsea rode out the storm, and came close to going ahead as Sam Kerr and Wieke Kaptein flashed headers wide of the visitors' goal.

Stina Blackstenius failed to hit the target from close range, and should really have done better with her header on the stroke of half-time as the two sides went in level at the break. The Gunners started the second period strongly and were duly rewarded for their dominance with the opening goal 10 minutes after the restart, as Mead slotted past England team-mate Hannah Hampton having been played in well by Russo.

Chelsea came close to an immediate response through Alyssa Thompson, who pulled her low effort wide of the far post. Arsenal, though, were two goals to the good on the hour mark as Mead turned provider to pick out Caldentey in space in the Chelsea box. The Spaniard showed great composure to work the ball onto her right and tuck past Hampton with a fine finish.

Arsenal huffed and puffed to bag a third as both Blackstenius and Russo saw efforts blocked. Chelsea did end the game strongly but were unable to make their late dominance count as they fell to a rare home defeat.

