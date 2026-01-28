Arsenal women's player ratings vs ASFAR: Alessia Russo brace rounds out Gunners cruise to earn Champions Cup final spot

Arsenal took the lead within the first 10 minutes, as Stina Blackstenius headed home from inside the six-yard box. AS FAR worked hard to clear, but the striker's effort was adjudged to have crossed the line after Laia Codina's cross. Frida Maanum then added a second in the 11th minute, spinning and flashing a half-volley into the top corner after Olivia Smith chested down a fine ball into the box from Smilla Holmberg.

Arsenal were awarded a penalty before the 20th minute via a blatant handball in the penalty area that blocked an effort from Holmberg, and Mariona Caldentey dispatched the spot-kick with a minimum of fuss. AS FAR grew into the game thereafter, but five minutes before the break, Smith took aim from range after a slaloming dribble and found the bottom corner.

Renee Slegers shuffled her pack in the second half to keep things fresh, and Russo rose from the bench to score the Gunners' fifth, pouncing on a rebound after beating her marker to finish powerfully, before she then also scored the sixth with an equally impressive low finish.

This was a one-sided rout from beginning to end, and the Gunners will be very confident of recording another win this weekend as they bid to win the first edition of the competition.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Gtech Community Stadium...