Arsenal FARGetty
Harry Sherlock

Arsenal women's player ratings vs ASFAR: Alessia Russo brace rounds out Gunners cruise to earn Champions Cup final spot

Arsenal thumped African Champions League holders AS FAR Rabat 6-0 in the semi-final of the inaugural Women's Champions Cup on Wednesday after a dominant performance that was capped by two goals from England striker Alessia Russo. The Gunners will now head into Sunday's final, at the Emirates Stadium, against Brazilian side Corinthians.

Arsenal took the lead within the first 10 minutes, as Stina Blackstenius headed home from inside the six-yard box. AS FAR worked hard to clear, but the striker's effort was adjudged to have crossed the line after Laia Codina's cross. Frida Maanum then added a second in the 11th minute, spinning and flashing a half-volley into the top corner after Olivia Smith chested down a fine ball into the box from Smilla Holmberg.

Arsenal were awarded a penalty before the 20th minute via a blatant handball in the penalty area that blocked an effort from Holmberg, and Mariona Caldentey dispatched the spot-kick with a minimum of fuss. AS FAR grew into the game thereafter, but five minutes before the break, Smith took aim from range after a slaloming dribble and found the bottom corner.

Renee Slegers shuffled her pack in the second half to keep things fresh, and Russo rose from the bench to score the Gunners' fifth, pouncing on a rebound after beating her marker to finish powerfully, before she then also scored the sixth with an equally impressive low finish. 

This was a one-sided rout from beginning to end, and the Gunners will be very confident of recording another win this weekend as they bid to win the first edition of the competition. 

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Gtech Community Stadium...

  • FBL-WOMEN-CHAMPIONS CUP-ARSENAL-ASFARAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Anneke Borbe (6/10):

    Basically a night off. Did take a couple of goal-kicks, but beyond that she didn't have anything to do. 

    Smilla Holmberg (8/10):

    Fine ball in for Smith to chest down ahead of Maanum's strike. Won the penalty with an effort at the back post that was handled. Somehow scooped over from six yards out, but this was an excellent performance full of industry. 

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (7/10):

    Strode out of defence, leading to the second goal. Organised and cajoled so well to keep Arsenal focused despite the game being won early. 

    Laia Codina (7/10):

    Great assist for Blackstenius' goal and offered a consistent threat at set-pieces. Much like her defensive colleagues, she wasn't stretched. 

    Taylor Hinds (6/10):

    Not quite as dynamic as Holmberg but she was never troubled down her side and created a few opportunities before her substitution. 

  • Arsenal Women FC v ASFAR - FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2026 Semi FinalGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Frida Maanum (7/10):

    Thumping finish to double Arsenal's lead, showing superb technique to take it on the spin. Always wanted the ball, and looked dangerous every time she received it. Will be irritated she only scored once.

    Mariona Caldentey (7/10):

    Superbly calm penalty to give Arsenal a 3-0 lead. Subbed at half-time with her work done. 

    Victoria Pelova (7/10):

    So tidy in midfield, knitting together defence and attack seamlessly. Covers ground so well. 

  • Arsenal Women FC v ASFAR - FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2026 Semi FinalGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Beth Mead (6/10):

    Not as involved as Blackstenius or Smith and struggled somewhat to make a real impact. A surprise, given how at sea AS FAR were. Subbed at half-time.

    Stina Blackstenius (8/10):

    Scored after just six minutes, heading in from inside the six-yard box, with the effort only just crossing the line. Blazed wide when through one-on-one and appeared to hurt herself in the process, but carried on well. A consistent problem before her substitution. 

    Olivia Smith (8/10):

    Chested the ball down for Maanum's goal. She may well have been trying to control it for herself, but it worked. Hit the bar with a long-range deflected effort, before scoring from outside the box on the stroke of half-time with a brilliant finish. A terrific forward player flexing all of her muscles.

  • Arsenal Women FC v ASFAR - FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2026 Semi FinalGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Caitlin Foord (7/10):

    On at half-time and almost immediately forced a good save. Busy throughout her time on the pitch.

    Kim Little (6/10):

    On at the interval. The game was won but she didn't put a foot wrong.

    Alessia Russo (9/10):

    On for Blackstenius on the hour. Scored a fine first goal, beating her defender and finishing high into the roof of the net to make it 5-0, before completing her brace with a brilliant low drive into the bottom corner. Some impact.

    Katie McCabe (6/10):

    Came on with Russo, replacing Hinds. Slotted in at left-back.

    Chloe Kelly (N/A):

    On for Smith late. Wanted a goal but couldn't quite get it.

    Renee Slegers (8/10):

    This was so simple for Arsenal. The game was won within half an hour, and the manager was able to make much-needed alterations to her team as a result. You can't ask for much more.

