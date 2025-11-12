Arsenal women's player ratings vs Bayern Munich: Mariona Caldentey's magic counts for nothing as Pernille Harder haunts the holders in stunning Champions League fightback

Arsenal came flying out the blocks from the start and were much the better of the two sides in the opening stages. The pressure told in the fifth minute as Emily Fox capitalised on an error from the keeper, following a shot from Beth Mead, to head home from close range. And the north Londoners doubled their lead midway through the first half after Bayern lost the ball on the edge of their own box. After a neat one-two, Mariona Caldentey did brilliantly to shift the ball out of her feet and fire past rooted Bayern keeper Mala Grohs and into the roof of the net.

But the hosts were much improved in the second period, and capitalised on their dominance with a goal back on the hour. Bayern broke with the Gunners high up the field and Klara Buhl squared to Alara Sehitler, who found herself in acres of space and clipped the ball past Daphne van Domselaar. The teams were all-square with 10 minutes remaining as substitute Pernille Harder was allowed space on the edge of the box to loop an unorthodox but brilliant shot over Van Domselaar. It was Harder's seventh strike against the Gunners following her time at Chelsea.

And the turnaround was completed with four minutes remaining after Bayern captain Glodis Viggosdottir directed the ball home from close range following another assist from Buhl.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Allianz Arena...