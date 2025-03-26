Arsenal women's player ratings vs Real Madrid: Alessia Russo comes up clutch! Striker's two-goal salvo propels Gunners into Champions League semi-finals in insane comeback as Chloe Kelly delivers

Renee Slegers' side bounced back from a 2-0 first-leg defeat to set up a last-four tie with eight-time European champions Lyon next month

Alessia Russo's brace and a sensational performance by Chloe Kelly helped Arsenal become the first team in seven years to overturn a two-goal deficit in a Women's Champions League knockout tie on Wednesday night. Three goals in 14 second-half minutes flipped their quarter-final against Real Madrid completely on its head and sent the Gunners into the last four with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Arsenal were 2-0 down after last week's first leg in Spain, but the belief that they could still qualify for the semi-finals never wavered, even after an opening 45 minutes which saw the Gunners do everything except score. Kelly whipped in brilliant cross after brilliant cross, Mariona Caldentey brushed the sidenetting with a header and Real were almost entirely penned into their own box, but the biggest moment of the first half actually came at the other end, when Daphne van Domselaar made a wonderful save to prevent Filippa Angeldahl from scoring a goal that would've killed the tie for the visitors.

It felt like all Arsenal needed to do was to get on the end of the crosses and cutbacks that were relentlessly penetrating the Real Madrid box - and that, in the second half, is exactly what they did. Mere seconds after the restart, Russo swept in Kelly's deep cross. Three minutes later, Caldentey headed home another fantastic delivery by the England winger. Then, just before the hour, it was Russo who put the Gunners ahead in the tie for the first time with an emphatic finish after Katie McCabe's free-kick had caused chaos in the area.

For all the euphoria inside the Emirates Stadium, though, the tie was still alive. One Real Madrid goal could have changed everything and Arsenal knew that, refusing to take their foot off the gas and invite their opponents back into the affair. Russo was twice denied a hat-trick, first by VAR and then by the offside flag, and she found Misa Rodriguez in between her and the match ball, too. There was a late scare, as Van Domselaar was forced into a big late stop to thwart Caicedo. It proved massive, getting the Gunners over the line and making sure of their incredible comeback - one which sets up a tasty Champions League semi-final against eight-time winners Lyon, managed by former boss Joe Montemurro.

