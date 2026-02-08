Arsenal women's player ratings vs Man City: Olivia Smith steps up to boost Gunners' top-three hopes as Emily Fox and Katie McCabe shut down leaders' flying wingers

Arsenal came into this game full of confidence after last week's FIFA Women's Champions Cup triumph, plus the significant 2-0 win over Chelsea that preceded their participation in that tournament. It was going to be needed for the visit of the champions-elect, too, with Man City looking to equal the WSL record of 14 wins in a row while re-extending their lead at the summit to 11 points, having seen it marginally cut when Manchester United beat Leicester on Saturday.

The Gunners, though, had other ideas, with Slegers making an excellent tactical decision by deploying Smith as the centre forward, with Alessia Russo sitting in a deeper role. That paid off with just 17 minutes on the clock when Mariona Caldentey took advantage of the 21-year-old's pace and put her through on goal, where she rounded Ayaka Yamashita and coolly finished for what would ultimately prove to be the match-winning moment.

It was no less than Arsenal deserved. The Gunners were the better team from the get-go, forcing Yamashita into some good saves and putting the WSL's runaway leaders on the back foot repeatedly. City did rally in the second half and there was a huge call for a red card to be awarded to Caldentey, when she appeared to bring down Lauren Hemp as she bursted through on goal. But nothing was given and City struggled to create much of note otherwise, as Arsenal's defence held firm and stifled a star-studded attack that has set the division alight this year.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...