Arsenal's season is falling apart! Winners and losers as anonymous Alessia Russo struggles in front of Sarina Wiegman while Man City pile the pressure on Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall with Women's FA Cup victory

Days after a shock West Ham loss hurt their Women's Super League title bid, the Gunners crashed out of the cup thanks to Laia Aleixandri's strike

Manchester City dealt Arsenal another huge blow on Sunday, knocking them out of the Women’s FA Cup in the fifth round with a 1-0 win that leaves the Gunners’ season hanging by a thread. It was only seven days ago that Jonas Eidevall’s side suffered a shock loss to West Ham that left them six points off the pace in the Women’s Super League title race, and now, the Continental Cup may be their only chance of silverware this year.

It was an uneventful game for large parts, Caitlin Foord’s strike straight into the arms of Khiara Keating the biggest chance of the first half. City had two big penalty shouts, though, most notably when Lotte Wubben-Moy’s forearm connected with Khadija Shaw to leave the Jamaica international on the ground - but without a spot-kick.

Arsenal started the second half stronger and Alessia Russo had a shot well-blocked by Leila Ouahabi in the best moment of a bright spell, but City went down the other end just minutes later to start their own bit of pressure, with Shaw denied acrobatically by Sabrina D’Angelo.

Article continues below

It was a warning sign, as shortly afterwards another delivery into the area proved decisive. Chloe Kelly whipped in a ball that was missed by Leah Williamson and Wubben-Moy, catching Steph Catley by surprise as she failed to clear and Laia Aleixandri instead intervened to put City ahead.

There were still chances for the Gunners to equalise, but Keating was determined to keep her clean sheet, making incredible stops to frustrate Laia Codina and Kim Little, though Stina Blackstenius should’ve done better with a golden chance that she headed right at the teenage goalkeeper in the 90th minute.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Meadow Park...