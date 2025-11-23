AFP
Arsenal are licking their lips! Vincent Kompany insists Bayern Munich 'will solve' set-piece weakness after again conceding from dead-ball situations
- Getty Images Sport
Bayern's set-piece struggles magnified in win over Freiburg
Bayern sit top of the Bundesliga after the opening 11 games of the season having claimed 31 points from 33 available. In the process, the Bavarian giants have conceded just eight league goals, the fewest in Germany's top tier this term, as they maintain their seemingly unstoppable march towards back-to-back Bundesliga crowns.
However, of the eight goals they have shipped, six have come from set-piece situations, which is a concern ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game at Arsenal. The Gunners, like Bayern, boast a 100 percent record in European action this season having won their opening four league phase games.
Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table following their opening 11 matches of the season, and have a chance to go six points clear of second-placed Chelsea when they welcome Tottenham to the Emirates on Sunday afternoon. A key reason behind the Gunners rise to top spot in England's top tier has been their proficiency from set pieces.
Mikel Arteta's mean have scored 10 goals from dead-ball situations, more than any other team in the Premier League this season, and their ability to challenge any team from corners of free kicks will pose a huge threat to Bayern in midweek.
Kompany 'calm' on Bayern's set-piece issues
The last four goals Bayern have conceded have come from set-piece situations, which their Premier League counterparts will look to exploit on Wednesday night. Bayern boss Kompany, though, insists he is "calm" having been asked whether he is worried about facing set-piece specialists Arsenal in the Champions League.
"I'm calm. We made mistakes in these phases as a team. We shouldn't hide, we should show personality and character to defend them," Kompany said.
"We're also a good team in attacking set pieces, we scored from a corner today. We just have to stay calm and work to get out of this phase and show that we're also good in this department. I have confidence that we'll solve it"
Ultimately, Bayern went on to claim a huge 6-2 victory over Freiburg on Saturday, as goals from Michael Olise - twice - Lennart Karl, Harry Kane, Nicolas Jackson and Dayot Upamecano saw FC Hollywood return to winning ways having been held to a 2-2 draw with Union Berlin prior to the international break.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Bayern boss heaps praise upon Arsenal
Kompany did go on to heap further praise upon Arsenal ahead of next week's meeting, adding: "They're the best team in Europe at set pieces. I think it's a good challenge. I don't know if there are many better teams than Arsenal in Europe at the moment. We're looking forward to the game."
Arsenal's reliance from set-pieces means they have been dubbed 'Set Piece FC', a nickname that supporters have taken in their stride. Indeed, whenever Arsenal have scored from a dead-ball situation, supporters have chanted 'Set Piece again, ole ole!' to celebrate their effectiveness from corners or free kicks.
The Gunners will hope to maintain their good form when they take on Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday. Spurs haven't won a league game at the Emirates since they came from two goals down to win 3-2 in 2010 as strikes from Gareth Bale, Rafael van der Vaart and Younes Kaboul capped a remarkable turnaround.
Arsenal receive timely injury boost
And Arsenal have received a timely injury boost ahead of the hectic festive run of games as captain Martin Odegaard nears a return from injury. The Norwegian midfielder has endured a stop-start beginning to the 2025-26 season, with Odegaard presently missing having suffered a knee injury in a home win over West Ham last month.
In his pre-match programme notes, however, Odegaard has admitted his is close to a comeback, stating: "This week I’ve been working really hard on my rehab - it’s going very well. I can feel I’m getting closer every day and getting towards the final stages where it’s a lot more exciting.
"I’ve been doing some pitch work and training, so I really feel like I’m getting there. That’s the best part of the rehab, when you’re getting closer to joining the team, you can do a lot more on the pitch and you can be more aggressive in the rehab. I feel like I’m getting stronger and stronger. I can’t wait to be back now, we’re on a good path and it’s looking good. I’m really excited.
"I guess that’s one of the good things about being injured. You get hungrier and more excited to play football again. That’s the good part of it, I’m desperate to get going again."
Advertisement