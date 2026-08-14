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Shocking Victor Osimhen transfer twist as Arsenal open talks with Galatasaray over sensational deal
Gunners pivot to Nigerian superstar
In a development that has stunned the transfer market, Arsenal have held talks with Galatasaray over a deal to sign Osimhen, as per The Telegraph. The 27-year-old forward, who has long been linked with a move to England, joined the Istanbul outfit on a permanent basis last summer for €75 million (£64.8m) following a highly publicised saga involving Napoli.
The Gunners have turned their attention to Osimhen after hitting a brick wall in their pursuit of other targets. While Arteta's side had initially made Julian Alvarez their primary objective for the summer window, Atletico Madrid have remained resolute in their refusal to sell.
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Multiple deals on the table
According to the report, Osimhen's name emerged during broader discussions between Arsenal and Galatasaray regarding the futures of Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri. The Turkish champions have already tested Arsenal's resolve with a €45m (£38.4m) bid for Martinelli, though the Brazilian winger is reportedly hesitant about a move to the Super Lig, according to ESPN Brasil.
Simultaneously, talks are progressing regarding teenage prodigy Ethan Nwaneri. Arsenal are understood to have offered the 19-year-old to Galatasaray for a €40m (£34.1m) fee, and the Turkish giants are now moving ahead with a deal to secure the former Marseille loanee.
Mikel's endorsement and Champions League dreams
The prospect of Osimhen joining Arsenal carries the heavy endorsement of Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel, who has been vocal about his compatriot's future. Mikel previously revealed that the striker is desperate to compete at the very highest level of European football. Speaking to Metro, Mikel said: "I think we want to see him in the Champions League so maybe Arsenal might be the destination. Maybe there is a door open there for Victor."
Obi Mikel, who was personally involved in Chelsea's failed attempt to land the striker in 2024, added: "I’ve had a few conversations with him. I won’t say much about what those conversations were but he is working to make sure he ends up at a top, top European league where he can showcase his talent and compete to win the Champions League."
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A change of heart in north London
Arsenal's sudden interest marks a significant shift in strategy. The north London club were offered the chance to sign the Nigerian international back in 2024, but they ultimately decided against the move due to the prohibitive costs associated with Napoli's valuation at the time.
The move would represent a major statement of intent from Arteta, who is eager to find a consistent source of goals to lead his line. While Galatasaray have found success with Osimhen spearheading their attack, the allure of the Premier League remains a significant factor for the player.
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