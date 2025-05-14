Arsenal's transfer priorities are putting their 2025-26 season in danger - Mikel Arteta NEEDS new forwards instead of more defensive reinforcements

The Gunners are already making moves ahead of the summer window, but they haven't been what most people had expected

Arsenal's 2024-25 season is over. They may still have two games to play, but they are immaterial to the grand scheme of their campaign, and it would take a collapse of epic proportions for it to completely spiral into failure from here.

It's another trophy-less year for the Gunners, who last week were eliminated from the Champions League at the semi-final stage by Paris Saint-Germain to confirm they will end another campaign without silverware to show for their efforts. Despite a frenzy of white noise telling Mikel Arteta he is therefore under pressure in the managerial hot-seat, that's not the reality, and definitely not how the Emirates Stadium top brass see it. He rebuilt this team in his image and they're at their highest ebb since leaving Highbury in 2006. He is safe.

There are questions still to be answered by this Arsenal group even amid the disingenuous ones circling their sphere of siege. Can they make the jump from contenders to winners? Was this down year, even with significant European improvement, a one-off or the start of a trend? What will it take to bridge the gap?

Arteta has seemingly picked out where his cohort needs improving upon and refreshing. The early signs suggest, however, it may be in the wrong direction.