Arsenal announce shock signing of ex-Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier in free transfer

The former Lorient academy graduate expressed immense pride after officially completing his move to north London. Meslier emphasised his commitment to adapting quickly and helping his new team maintain their domestic supremacy.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "I’m extremely happy. It's a great day for me because I have just joined the champions. For me, Arsenal is the biggest club in England. I'm very happy and very proud to join Arsenal. I cannot wait to show the love that I've got for this badge, and I cannot wait to win trophies with this team, because this is a club that needs to lift trophies again and again."