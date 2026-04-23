Arsenal 'get in touch' with Arda Guler's camp over shock summer transfer move

Arsenal have apparently made contact with Guler’s inner circle to explore a potential blockbuster transfer this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the 21-year-old and previously attempted to secure his signature in the summer of 2025 before being rebuffed by the Spanish giants.

Arteta is reportedly leading the charge, sensing a window of opportunity amidst the managerial uncertainty at Santiago Bernabeu under interim boss Alvaro Arbeloa. With Chelsea also monitoring the situation, Arsenal are eager to move quickly to secure a player they believe is a perfect tactical fit for their evolving midfield.