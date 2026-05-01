‘Khvicha Kvaratskhelia & Nico Williams would be great’ - Ambitious transfer target set for Arsenal by ‘Invincibles’ squad member amid ‘players must be sold’ admission

Aliadiere emphasised that the potential pursuit of world-class talent is driven by the need for fresh hunger, though he acknowledged the constraints of Financial Fair Play. Speaking to AceOdds, he explained: “Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nico Williams would be great additions to the Arsenal team. Knowing a little bit about the financial situation and Financial Fair Play, to bring that type of player in you would probably have to sell and there have been a lot of rumours about Trossard and Martinelli, who could be sold to generate money.

"I just feel in football, at some point when you’ve been at a certain club for so many years that it could be time for new challenges. I’m not saying it's because they’re not good enough or they have no quality. It’s because this is football and you need fresh legs and people that come in with a different mentality and hunger to play and to go and win trophies. It might be better to go to a new club, get a new challenge and Arsenal, maybe have a few players that have been with Mikel for four or five years and haven’t won any trophies.”