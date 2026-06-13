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Arsenal star Leah Williamson jets to Ibiza with American model girlfriend Elle Smith for sun-soaked holiday after seeing injury rule her out of last Lionesses squad
Williamson enjoys time away after injury disappointment
Williamson took to Instagram to share photos from a trip to Ibiza, posting images with the caption "IBZ". The Arsenal defender appeared to be making the most of a break after a demanding campaign at club and international level. Joining her on the holiday was American model Smith, who has frequently been seen alongside the England captain.
The holiday comes shortly after Williamson was forced to withdraw from Sarina Wiegman's latest England squad. The centre-back had been following a rehabilitation programme but was ultimately ruled out with a hamstring injury, with Grace Fisk called up as her replacement for matches against Spain and Ukraine.
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Concerns remain over Williamson's fitness
However, Wiegman has previously stressed the importance of managing the defender carefully. Wiegman has said medical staff do not want to take "massive risks" with Williamson as she works her way back to full fitness. The latest setback adds to a difficult period for the Arsenal star, who has faced several injury problems since returning from a long-term knee issue. Muscular injuries have repeatedly interrupted her efforts to establish consistency for both club and country.
Another challenge in a stop-start period
Williamson remains one of the most influential figures for both Arsenal and England, but her recent career has been disrupted by recurring fitness concerns. A calf strain earlier in the 2025-26 campaign sidelined her for around a month just as she was beginning to build momentum.
Those setbacks have forced careful management of her workload, with both Arsenal and England keen to avoid any long-term complications. Despite her injury struggles, Williamson continues to be a key leader for the Lionesses and an important part of head coach Renee Slegers' plans when available.
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Focus turns to recovery
Williamson's immediate priority will be completing her recovery and returning to full fitness ahead of the 2026-27 season. Arsenal are expected to compete on multiple fronts, including the Women's Champions League and the Women's Super League, making the defender's availability particularly important. On the international stage, Williamson will aim to return to the England setup at the next opportunity. For now, the focus remains on rehabilitation and ensuring she is fully prepared for new season.