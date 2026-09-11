'Next Kvaratskhelia!' - Arsenal beat Liverpool and Juventus to sign Georgian wonderkid

Arsenal have completed the signing of Georgian prospect Andria Bartishvili, handing their scouting department another major recruitment win. The 17-year-old has signed a pre-contract deal with the north London giants, with the agreement set to see him officially make the move in July.

Widely tagged as the 'next Kvaratskhelia' in scouting circles, the teenager draws direct comparisons to his famous compatriot Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Known for his technical flexibility, Bartishvili offers impressive depth in attack, operating with high efficiency as either an attacking midfielder or out wide on the wing.