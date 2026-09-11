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'Next Kvaratskhelia!' - Arsenal beat Liverpool and Juventus to sign Georgian wonderkid
Gunners win race for Georgian sensation
Arsenal have completed the signing of Georgian prospect Andria Bartishvili, handing their scouting department another major recruitment win. The 17-year-old has signed a pre-contract deal with the north London giants, with the agreement set to see him officially make the move in July.
Widely tagged as the 'next Kvaratskhelia' in scouting circles, the teenager draws direct comparisons to his famous compatriot Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Known for his technical flexibility, Bartishvili offers impressive depth in attack, operating with high efficiency as either an attacking midfielder or out wide on the wing.
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Bartishvili shines on European stage
Currently thriving on loan at Georgian top-flight side Iberia 1999, the teenager is accelerating his growth by playing a division above parent club Kolkheti 1913. The impressive spell has already yielded a key milestone in his young career, featuring his first senior professional goal against Gagra last May.
His impressive performances in Georgia did not go unnoticed by the continent's elite. Both Juventus and Liverpool were credited with a serious interest in the player, monitoring his progress closely over the last year. However, Arsenal's pitch and their recent track record of integrating youth into the senior setup proved decisive, allowing them to ultimately secure his services for the future and beat their domestic and European rivals to his signature.
International pedigree and Hale End growth
On the international stage, Bartishvili has been a mainstay across Georgia's youth ranks, representing his country from the Under-16 through to the U21 level. That exposure to international football leaves him well-prepared for the physical and tactical demands of the English game, making him the latest high-profile addition to Hale End amid Arsenal's aggressive academy recruitment drive.
The acquisition of the Georgian winger follows a busy period of recruitment for the Gunners' academy. Just earlier this week, Arsenal announced the arrival of 40-goal prospect Mylo Bernard from Crystal Palace. The club's strategy is clear: identifying and securing the best teenage talent across Europe and the UK to ensure long-term sustainability and quality within the squad, building a pathway from the youth ranks directly into Arteta's first-team plans.
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Arsenal's aggressive academy recruitment drive
The summer window has seen a flurry of activity at the London Colney training ground. Earlier this month, the club successfully lured Manchester United duo James Scanlon and Habeeb Ogunneye away from Old Trafford, a move that sent shockwaves through the academy circuit.
More fresh faces have arrived from across the football league and beyond, with Igor Tyjon joining from Blackburn Rovers, Axel Donczew arriving from Cardiff City, and Phoenix Blayney signing from Northern Irish club Larne. The recruitment shows no signs of slowing down, with pre-contract agreements already in place for highly-rated Ecuadorian twins Edwin and Holger Quintero to join next August.
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