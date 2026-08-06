'They are fuming!' - Mikel Arteta reveals angry Arsenal dressing room reaction to 'upset' Real Betis defeat

Arteta fielded an unchanged starting line-up from the side that beat Girona 4-1 last week, featuring Kai Havertz, Viktor Gyokeres, and new signing Christos Tzolis. However, their usual rhythm was completely disrupted by uncharacteristic mistakes.

"In the first half, with more starters, two very different things, how we played and how we competed, because we had some fantastic moments in the time we played," Arteta explained.

"The way we competed especially in and around our box in a number of standards that we are used to, so there are things to improve obviously, some positives to take from the game and then a bad result sometimes it's good to create even more fire in the belly."