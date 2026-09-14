Arsenal turn to Pro Ref for answers after Sunderland penalty controversy

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not hold back in his post-match assessment following the victory, sealed by goals from Bruno Guimaraes and Bukayo Saka. Cutting a frustrated figure, he questioned the logic behind the decision, expressing his disbelief that such a call could be made at the highest level of English football, where the stakes are incredibly high. 'This is not acceptable at this level. I watched it 20 times and I cannot find a way to understand how they think to give a penalty in that situation, or the way the VAR has to intervene.'

The Arsenal manager further emphasised the potential long-term consequences of these officiating mistakes, suggesting that poor decisions could ultimately decide the destination of the Premier League trophy. 'So I don't know what to think. I'm sad that we have to discuss this after such a beautiful game, that at this level has the gravity of that. Because that changes the course of the season and it can cost you the championship. At this level, with all the work we put in, this cannot happen.'