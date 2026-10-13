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FBL-EUR-C1-ARSENAL-LILLEAFP
Khaled Mahmoud

Arsenal player ratings vs Lille: Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber spark second-half blitz to maintain perfect European start

Arsenal
Lille
Arsenal vs Lille
Champions League
Player ratings

Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Champions League campaign with a clinical 3-0 victory over Lille at the Emirates. A cagey first half gave way to a second-half explosion, with goals from Jurrien Timber, Eberechi Eze, and Bukayo Saka securing the points.

Arsenal maintained their flawless trajectory in the Champions League league phase with a dominant 3-0 victory over Lille at the Emirates Stadium. The contest was a tale of two halves; the first saw Mikel Arteta's side struggle to break down a resilient and well-drilled French block, entering the interval with the scoreline locked at 0-0 despite controlling 58% of the ball possession. The tactical stalemate required a shift in intensity, which the Gunners duly delivered after the restart.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 64th minute when Timber marauded forward to slot home following excellent work from Noni Madueke. This opened the floodgates, as Eze doubled the advantage just three minutes later, assisted by second-half substitute Bukayo Saka. Saka then turned scorer himself in the 71st minute, finishing a Kai Havertz pass to put the result beyond doubt. Lille offered very little in response, failing to register a single shot on target as Arsenal's defensive structure remained impenetrable.

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya - 7/10

    The Spaniard had perhaps the quietest night of his season so far. With Lille recording zero shots on target, Raya's primary responsibilities were reduced to sweeping up long balls and maintaining the tempo of the build-up play. He managed his area with typical composure, ensuring the Gunners kept their clean sheet intact with minimal fuss.

    Miles Lewis-Skelly - 7/10

    A very mature performance from the youngster who continues to look at home in the first team. He occupied intelligent inverted positions during the first half to help facilitate ball progression and remained defensively sound throughout his time on the pitch. His tactical discipline helped Arsenal limit Lille to just four total shots.

    Ezri Konsa - 8/10

    Stepping in with William Saliba on the bench, Konsa was flawless. His reading of the game prevented Lille's counter-attacks from ever gaining momentum. He won his duels comfortably and showed great recovery pace on the rare occasions the visitors tried to play over the top, contributing to a defensive unit that allowed an xG of just 0.135.

    Gabriel - 7/10

    The Brazilian was his usual aggressive self, dominating the physical battles and providing the vocal leadership needed to keep the line high. He helped ensure that Lille's attackers were constantly caught in the offside trap, which occurred three times during the match, and was a constant threat from Arsenal's seven corners.

    Jurrien Timber - 9/10

    The game-changer. Timber's ability to transition from a full-back to a central playmaker gave Lille constant headaches. His goal in the 64th minute was the reward for his persistence, breaking the tension inside the Emirates. He combined high-level defensive work with a predatory instinct before being replaced by Ben White in the 78th minute.

  • Arsenal FC v LOSC Lille - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Mikel Merino - 7/10

    Merino provided the grit required in a congested midfield battle. He was instrumental in winning second balls and recycled possession efficiently to the more creative players. While he was replaced by Martin Odegaard in the 65th minute to increase the attacking threat, his industry during the first hour was vital in wearing Lille down.

    Declan Rice - 8/10

    Wearing the captain's armband, Rice was the metronome in the heart of the pitch. He covered an enormous amount of ground, shielding the back four and completing the vast majority of his passes. His positioning allowed Arsenal to sustain pressure in the final third, eventually leading to the three-goal flurry.

    Bruno Guimaraes - 7/10

    A solid display from the Brazilian, who acted as the link man between the deep midfield and the attacking trio. He found pockets of space well and was always available as an outlet. While not as flashy as his teammates in the second half, his technical security was essential in maintaining 58% possession.

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    Attack

    Eberechi Eze - 8/10

    Eze struggled to find space in the first half but came alive once the game opened up. His finish in the 67th minute to make it 2-0 was a display of pure technical quality, effectively killing off any hopes of a Lille comeback. He was a constant thorn in the side of the French defenders before being substituted late on.

    Noni Madueke - 8/10

    Madueke was Arsenal's brightest spark in a dull first half, consistently beating his man on the flank. His persistence paid off when he provided the assist for Timber's opening goal in the 64th minute. He was sacrificed shortly after for tactical reasons, but his impact on the breakthrough was undeniable.

    Viktor Gyokeres - 6/10

    A frustrating night for the striker, who found himself starved of service during his 65 minutes on the pitch. He worked hard to occupy the Lille centre-backs and created space for others, but he lacked a clear-cut opportunity to add to his season tally before being replaced by Kai Havertz.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Bukayo Saka (Sub 65') - 9/10

    The ultimate super-sub performance. Within minutes of coming on, he assisted Eze for the second goal and then capped off the night by scoring the third in the 71st minute. His introduction immediately changed the dynamic of the Arsenal attack.

    Kai Havertz (Sub 65') - 8/10

    Havertz brought a different dimension to the forward line. He showed great vision to assist Saka's goal just six minutes after entering the fray. Although he picked up a late yellow card in stoppage time, his impact on the scoreline was significant.

    Martin Odegaard (Sub 65') - 7/10

    The club captain helped seize total control of the midfield for the final 25 minutes, drifting between the lines and making Arsenal much harder to track for a tired Lille defence.

    Ben White (Sub 78') - 6/10

    Came on to shore up the right side and see out the game, which he did with professional ease.

    Max Dowman (Sub 85') - N/A

    A late cameo for the youngster with the game already won.

    Mikel Arteta - 9/10

    Arteta showed tactical patience in the first half and then demonstrated perfect game management with his substitutions. Bringing on Saka, Havertz, and Odegaard simultaneously at 0-0 (just as the first goal went in) was a ruthless move that transformed a tight contest into a comfortable rout.

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