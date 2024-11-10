Arsenal player ratings vs Chelsea: Gunners lose more ground despite Martin Odegaard's encouraging return as Declan Rice's injury risk fails to pay off

Gabriel Martinelli gave Mikel Arteta's side the lead at Stamford Bridge, but they couldn't hang on as they again failed secure victory

Arsenal lost more ground in the Premier League title race despite Martin Odegaard's best efforts in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

The first half threatened to burst into life at times, with both sides creating chances, but a lack of quality in front of goal kept the score goalless at the interval. Kai Havertz thought he’d gotten one over on his former club when he scored from a quick free-kick, but the German had strayed just offside. At the other end, Cole Palmer’s early long-range effort was tipped over by David Raya.

Gabriel Martinelli had endured a difficult first 45 minutes, squandering a great chance to put the visitors ahead when put through on goal. But with question marks remaining over his end product, the Brazilian winger responded to the critics by making it 1-0 when Odegaard capitalised on some slack Chelsea defending to find Martinelli in space, and he did the rest to finish at the near post.

The Blues had done little else to trouble Raya, and it looked like something special would be required for them to get back into the contest. Step up Pedro Neto, who fired a rasping effort from distance into the bottom corner in the 70th minute.

There was still time for either team to find a winner, but one proved elusive in a result that stretches Arsenal's winless run in the league to four matches, leaving them fourth in the table and nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

