Charles Watts

Arsenal player ratings vs Tottenham: Eberechi Eze has done it again! Derby demon ensures north London remains red while Viktor Gyokeres bags impressive brace as Gunners get title tilt back on track

Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres both scored twice as Arsenal crushed Tottenham 4-1 in the north London derby for the second time this season to restore their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League. The Gunners, who came into Sunday's game under huge pressure following their midweek capitulation at Wolves, made a mockery of those questioning their stomach for a title race as they ran riot at the home of their neighbours, who remain firmly in the relegation mire.

With Manchester City cutting the gap at the top to two points before kick-off with their win over Newcastle, Mikel Arteta's side knew they had to find a response following their disappointment at Molineux, and they started well. They were rewarded when Eze was on hand to finish smartly after some excellent work down the right from Bukayo Saka, but the lead didn't last long, with Randal Kolo Muani seizing on a Declan Rice mistake to equalise just 24 seconds after the restart.

It was a goal out of nothing, but Arsenal continued to enjoy the better of the contest and they restored their advantage with a thumping Gyokeres finish early in the second half before Eze seized on a loose ball in the penalty area to score his second of the game and the visitors' third.

Gyokeres then put the gloss on a fabulous afternoon for the Gunners in stoppage time when he was played through by Martin Odegaard to smash home a fourth and wrap things up in style.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

  Goalkeeper & Defence

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (8/10)

    Made one sharp save early in the second half and another late on when he showed great reactions to get back and scramble the ball off his line. Commanded his penalty area really well when crosses came in.

    Jurrien Timber (6/10):

    Linked up well with Saka down the right, with Arsenal looking very threatening down that flank. Played the ball in to Gyokeres for his first goal. 

    William Saliba (7/10):

    Solid display. Used his pace and strength well and dealt relatively comfortably with everything that came his way.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (7/10):

    Bit fortunate when he went down under a little shove from Kolo Muani which led to the Spurs striker's second goal being ruled out.

    Piero Hincapie (8/10):

    Another good display from a player finding his form. Great pass to play in Saka in the first half.

  Midfield

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (7/10):

    Kept things ticking over in midfield. Doesn't look at his very best at the moment, but solid enough display.

    Declan Rice (6/10):

    Really poor error to give possession away for Kolo Muani to equalise straight after Eze's opener. Not up to his usual standards.

    Eberechi Eze (9/10):

    Another north London derby, another great day for Eze against Spurs. Took his first goal expertly to fire the Gunners in front and was alert in the box to make it 3-1. Really enjoyed himself in the No.10 role.

  Attack

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (7/10):

    A constant threat down the right. Excellent play in the build-up to Eze's opener.

    Viktor Gyokeres (9/10):

    Led the line really well and dominated Dragusin throughout. Had one good early effort which flashed just wide, but found the net with a thumping finish early in the second half and added his second late on to wrap up the win. His best game for Arsenal.

    Leandro Trossard (6/10):

    Was in and out of the game. Had one long-range effort cleared off the line and another which went inches wide just before half-time, but had other moments when he should have done better on the ball.

  Subs & Manager

    Subs & Manager

    Cristhian Mosquera (6/10):

    Replaced Timber early in the second half and performed well at right-back.

    Martin Odegaard (7/10):

    Brought on to add a bit of control to things as the clock ticked down and set up Gyokeres for his second.

    Gabreil Martinelli (N/A):

    Unable to make much of an impact.

    Noni Madueke (N/A):

    Replaced the injured Saka in injury time.

    Mikel Arteta (8/10):

    Made a big call starting Eze and it proved to be an excellent call. 

