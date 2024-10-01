Arsenal player ratings vs PSG: Bukayo Saka loves the Champions League! Silky winger produces another top European performance as Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard thrive

Mikel Arteta's side recorded their first continental victory of the campaign with a relatively routine win over the French champions

Goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka earned Arsenal their first Champions League win of the season as they secured a 2-0 victory over a limited Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

The visitors kept possession well inside the first quarter of an hour, but fell behind when Havertz made a late run into the penalty area and beat Gianluigi Donnarumma to Leandro Trossard's cross to head home.

PSG pushed for an equaliser, and Nuno Mendes hit the post from distance before Achraf Hakimi forced David Raya into a save, but it was Arsenal who got themselves on the scoresheet again when Saka's free-kick from the right evaded Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey to nestle in the net.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with PSG seeing plenty of the ball but posing little threat from open play, as the closest they came to pulling a goal back came when Joao Neves poked a corner up onto the crossbar. At the other end, Martinelli twice fired straight at Donnarumma when he perhaps should have done better, though that didn't prove costly in the end for Mikel Arteta's side.

