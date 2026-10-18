Arsenal player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Noni Madueke proves the match-winner in gritty City Ground victory

Arsenal maintained their pursuit at the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 0-1 victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. The match was a classic study in sustained territorial dominance versus low-block resilience, with Mikel Arteta's side controlling a staggering 74% of the ball. Despite their grip on possession, the Gunners struggled to penetrate a disciplined Forest defence for large periods, entering the interval with the scoreline deadlocked at 0-0.
The tactical complexion changed in the second half following the introduction of Noni Madueke. While Arsenal struggled to convert their 629 passes into clear-cut opportunities, the breakthrough finally arrived in the 80th minute when Madueke found the net, assisted by Declan Rice. Forest attempted a late surge but were limited to just two shots on target throughout the contest, as Arsenal's backline held firm to secure three points and a clean sheet on the road.