Arsenal player ratings vs Kairat Almaty: Kai Havertz is back! Returning German stars as Gunners complete perfect Champions League league phase

Kepa Arrizabalaga (6/10):

Had almost nothing to do aside from pick the ball out of his net after the penalty and then from Ricardinho's header in the final seconds.

Ben White (6/10):

Special night as he was given the captain's armband for the first time. Nice pass to send Havertz clear for his goal.

Cristhian Mosquera (7/10):

Comfortable night's work at the heart of the defence. Rarely troubled and was good on the ball.

Riccardo Calafiori (6/10):

Gave away the early penalty when he pulled the attacker back. Looked a bit rusty on his return. Replaced at half-time.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (7/10):

Good to see him getting forward and supporting the attack, especially in the first half. Created some dangerous moments, including one excellent chance for Gyokeres.