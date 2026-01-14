Arsenal player ratings vs Chelsea: Viktor Gyokeres answers his critics while Martin Zubimendi runs the show as Gunners take control of Carabao Cup semi-final

Kepa Arrizabalaga (6/10):

Made a couple of smart saves, including one from Estevao before the break. Was a bit weak for the corner that led to Chelsea's second.

Ben White (8/10):

Popped up with a vital goal early on, his first since April 2024, and put in the ball that led to Gyokeres adding the second. Good battle with the dangerous Neto.

William Saliba (7/10):

So close to scoring a wonderful goal when his curling effort just failed to pick out the top corner.

Gabriel Magalhaes (8/10):

Excellent as always. Produced some superb headers to clear the danger.

Jurrien Timber (7/10):

Moved over to play left-back against Estevao. Got forward a lot and did leave some space behind him which Chelsea looked to exploit.