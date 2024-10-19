Arsenal player ratings vs Bournemouth: Gunners self destruct! William Saliba sees red and David Raya has a shocker as Mikel Arteta's side dealt major title blow

Arsenal slipped to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday as Bournemouth ran out 2-0 winners at the Vitality Stadium.

William Saliba left Arsenal with a mountain to climb after being sent off in the first half. The Frenchman was initially shown a yellow card for a tug on Evanilson but it was upgraded to a red to leave the Gunners down to 10 men.

A well-worked Bournemouth goal then saw the Cherries go ahead when Ryan Christie smashed home from a corner to make it 1-0. Nine minutes later, David Raya conceded a penalty for a foul on Evanilson, allowing Justin Kluivert to finish Arsenal off and secure all three points.

