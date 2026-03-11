Goal.com
Tom Maston

Arsenal player ratings vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kai Havertz haunts his former club while Noni Madueke makes his mark after Bukayo Saka and Gunners defence struggle in Champions League draw

Arsenal left it late to salvage a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie as Kai Havertz came back to haunt his former club. The Germany international netted from the penalty spot after Robert Andrich had given the hosts the lead as the Gunners earned a result that their overall performance barely deserved.

Despite Arsenal making a strong start, there were few clear chances for either side in the first half. Gabriel Martinelli came the closest to opening the scoring when a fine team move ended with him crashing an effort off the crossbar.

The Gunners were, however, caught cold immediately after half-time as Leverkusen worked the ball forward straight from kick-off for Martin Terrier to head goalwards. David Raya did well to tip that effort over the crossbar, but he was powerless to stop Andrich from heading in from the resulting corner as the Germany international ghosted in at the back post.

Arsenal largely set up camp in the Leverkusen half for the remainder of the second period, but they were largely unable to test Janis Blaswich in the Leverkusen goal, with Jurrien Timber coming closest to an equaliser when he headed over from close range.

They were eventually saved from defeat when Noni Madueke drove into the box and was felled by Malik Tillman, leaving Havertz to make no mistake from the spot.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the BayArena...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (6/10):

    Showed good handling while his save to deny Terrier early in the second half was a good one. Couple of wayward kicks, however.

    Jurrien Timber (5/10):

    One of many who wasn't quite at their best as he produced a couple of sloppy touches and passes. Probably could have done more to support Saka, too, before wasting the best chance to equalise before the penalty when he headed over.

    William Saliba (4/10):

    Troubled on occasion by Kofane while his passes didn't always find their target.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (3/10):

    Totally rattled by Kofane's physicality as he made error after error both in and out of possession. A rare off night for the Brazilian.

    Piero Hincapie (5/10):

    Another who looked rusty as he tried to make an impact against his parent club. Just never fully on it in any aspect of his game.

    Midfield

    Declan Rice (7/10):

    Looked to get Arsenal moving forward and threw himself into a few challenges in an all-action display.

    Martin Zubimendi (5/10):

    Played too safe when in possession and was caught out on occasion when he delayed his passes.

    Eberechi Eze (4/10):

    Played some nice passes early on but gradually drifted in and out of the game. Failed to get around the back and stop Andrich from scoring the opener, though he was blocked off.

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (3/10):

    Pretty much everything he tried didn't come off as he cut an increasingly frustrated figure. Rightly replaced on the hour mark.

    Viktor Gyokeres (4/10):

    Started positively as he used his strength to hold the ball up and almost got Andrich sent off inside the opening five minutes. Couldn't get himself involved enough thereafter, though.

    Gabriel Martinelli (7/10):

    Easily the most threatening of the Arsenal attackers and came so close to breaking the deadlock when he hit the bar in the first half.

    Subs & Manager

    Noni Madueke (8/10):

    Posed far more of a threat down the right after replacing Saka, and got his reward when he won the penalty.

    Kai Havertz (7/10):

    Showed nerves of steel to convert from the penalty spot and earn a draw.

    Gabriel Jesus (N/A):

    Replaced Gyokeres for the final 10 minutes.

    Mikel Arteta (5/10):

    Selected his strongest possible team, but they looked pretty rusty throughout while the way in which they came out after the break was alarming. Very lucky to come away with a draw, even if it was his substitutes who rescued the equaliser.

