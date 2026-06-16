Arsenal snubbed by Nico Paz?! Exciting Argentine playmaker makes huge future call following chat with new Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho

Mourinho has proactively begun shaping his squad for the upcoming campaign, which included a direct sit-down with Nico Paz. The young Argentine, who has spent the last year developing in Serie A, is at a crossroads as Los Blancos weigh up whether to trigger their buy-back clause.

As per ESPN, there was a chat between Mourinho and Nico Paz to discuss where he fits into the Portuguese coach's immediate plans.

While Mourinho is reportedly keen to evaluate all returning loanees during pre-season, he is currently unable to guarantee Paz the regular first-team minutes he desires. As a result, the "Special One" has left the door open for the midfielder to continue his development elsewhere, leading to a likely extension of his stay in Italy rather than a permanent return to the Spanish capital this summer.



