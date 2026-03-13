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Arsenal open talks with key midfielder over new contract as Gunners continue push to tie down biggest stars
Significant pay rise on the cards
Reports suggest his current agreement is worth roughly £240,000 per week, but the new terms are expected to bring him closer to the club's highest earners, according to the BBC. For context, team-mate Bukayo Saka recently put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal worth a minimum of £300,000 per week, setting a benchmark for the club’s top performers as they attempt to maintain a competitive wage bill while rewarding excellence.
Discussions between the club and the player’s representatives are said to be at an early stage, and there is currently no firm timeline for an official announcement. However, the intent from the north Londoners is clear: they want to avoid any uncertainty regarding their key assets.
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Securing Rice’s long-term future
While the England international still has two years left on his current deal, plus a club option for another 12 months, the hierarchy at the Emirates is determined to ensure his prime years are spent in north London.
Rice has already racked up 102 Premier League appearances for the Gunners and has become an indispensable figure for Thomas Tuchel's England national team, earning 72 caps to date. His influence on and off the pitch has made this renewal a priority for sporting director Andrea Berta and the rest of the Arsenal executive team.
Building a dynasty
Arsenal’s move to secure Rice is the cornerstone of a broader strategy to build a modern-day 'Invincibles' dynasty. By proactively extending the contracts of stars like Saka, William Saliba, and Gabriel, alongside emerging talents like Max Dowman, the club has established a stable foundation that currently sees them leading the Premier League by seven points.
This long-term commitment from the core squad has provided the morale and consistency needed to challenge Manchester City for the title.
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The new core of Arsenal
Tactically, Rice has evolved under Arteta from a defensive anchor into a dynamic box-to-box force. His ability to dictate the tempo and break up play has been the engine behind Arsenal’s dominant style of football this season. By tying down a world-class talent like Rice, Arsenal are sending a defiant message to Europe’s elite: the Emirates is now a final destination for the world’s best, not a stepping stone.
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