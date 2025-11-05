AFP
Arsenal match 105-year-old record with remarkable defensive run as Gunners secure another clean sheet against Slavia Prague
Arsenal equal century-old record
This was Arsenal's eighth consecutive victory across all competitions without conceding a goal this season, a joint record for an English top-division side along with Preston in 1889 and Liverpool in 1920. The record-equalling dream run of victories started with a 2-0 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League on October 1, after which they beat teams like West Ham, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Atletico Madrid and Burnley.
The last time Mikel Arteta's side conceded a goal was against Newcastle United in the Premier League on September 28, although the Gunners still clinched the clash 2-1. Overall, they are on a 10-match winning streak across all competitions.
Dowman creates history
Arsenal wonderkid Max Downman became the youngest player ever to appear in a Champions League match, at just 15 years and 308 days, when he came on as a 72nd-minute substitute in place of Jurrien Timber. In the process, the teenager shattered the record previously held by Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko, who was 16 years and 18 days when he made his debut in 2020.
It was indeed a dream come true moment for the youngster, who was playing, only weeks ago, in the UEFA Youth League, where he dazzled for Gunners' Under-19s against Atletico Madrid, providing two assists in a narrow defeat. Dowman has been training with the senior side under Arteta since the start of the season and made his debut for the club in their 5-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League.
Arsenal hailed for squad depth
The Premier League leaders have been hailed for their squad depth in the current campaign, as CBS Sports Golazo analyst Geoff Shreeves told GOAL: "Remember when Liverpool flew out the traps and they signed Wirtz? And there was the talk of getting Isak? And the amount of people who said 'Let's not bother. Just give them the trophy.' Arsenal started to falter a little bit, so it's all over. So no, I wouldn't say Arsenal win it. They've got a great chance. Would I say it's definitely going to happen? Not in a million years, because that's the beauty of the Premier League.
"Look at the Premier League table right now. Look at Bournemouth, look at Sunderland. It's fantastic. I think we're in for a vintage Premier League this season. Last season, you have to admire what Arne Slot did at Liverpool. But they won it pretty much at a canter, and the bottom three were gone quite early. I said at the start of the season, I think we're seeing much greater competition at the top spot, and I think we'll we'll have far more teams involved in the relegation scrap. At the moment, that's looking fairly prescient. It's a rare example of me actually being right."
When will Gyokeres return?
Amid the stunning run of form, Arteta remains concerned over star forward Gyokeres' condition as he missed the Champions League tie on Tuesday. The Sweden international sustained a hamstring injury during the Premier League win over Burnley last weekend, leaving the Arsenal boss fearful that he may be out for an extended period of time. The Spanish coach told reporters ahead of the European clash: "I am concerned because he hasn't had many muscular issues and he needed to leave the pitch and he was feeling something. That's obviously never a good sign, especially for a player that is very, very explosive. So we are digging in a little bit more to understand where we are in terms of the injury and we'll announce the moment we know."
A fresh report from BBC has claimed that Gyokeres will undergo further tests this week and Arsenal fear he could be out for up to two weeks. This means that the striker will miss the club's upcoming league clash against Sunderland and will also rest during the international break, but is expected to return ahead of the north London derby against Tottenham on November 23.
