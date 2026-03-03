Getty Images Sport
Arsenal & Man City told they 'don't deserve' Premier League title as Man Utd legend says trophy shouldn't be handed out this season
Neither side convincing for Scholes
The Premier League title race is intensifying as Arsenal currently lead the table with 64 points, holding a five-point advantage over Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, United trail from a distance, sitting third with 51 points.
In a season where Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have struggled to maintain their usual relentless consistency and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have occasionally stumbled under the weight of expectation, Scholes believes the standard has fallen short of historic title-winning benchmarks. The Gunners recently dropped points in a frustrating 2-2 draw with struggling Wolves, while City have spent much of the season playing catch-up after a surprisingly lethargic start. For Scholes, the lack of quality is so apparent that he suggested a drastic and unprecedented solution regarding the presentation of the trophy in May.
The trophy should stay in the cabinet
Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes voiced his frustration with the current state of the top flight, arguing that the lack of entertainment value should disqualify both sides from glory. "Whoever wins the league, you said at the end of it they deserve it. None of them have convinced me that they should be Premier League champions. I don’t think they should give the trophy out this year. No one deserves it. Honestly, it’s not been great to watch," Scholes said.
Arsenal under the microscope
A particular point of contention for Scholes is the way teams are currently manufacturing goals, with Arsenal’s heavy reliance on set-piece routines drawing his ire. The United legend believes that the sheer pressure of the title race is strangling the creative instincts of the players, particularly those at the Emirates Stadium who are desperate to end a two-decade wait for a league title. "There’s massive pressure on them [Arsenal], ain’t there? There is because they’ve been in really good positions over the years and not been able to get over the line," Scholes added as he analysed the psychological hurdles facing the league leaders.
Free-flowing football a thing of the past
As the business end of the season approaches, Scholes warned supporters not to expect a sudden return to the "Beautiful Game," suggesting that both managers will now prioritise results over aesthetics. He concluded his assessment by stating: "So now they’re in an incredible position. Now look, you’re not going to see free-flowing football. You’re not. Like I don’t think we’ve seen it all season from any team as I keep saying, but especially at this point, it’s how they get over the line that is the most important thing." With a potential title decider set for the Etihad on April 18, the world will see if Scholes' harsh verdict holds true.
